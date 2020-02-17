You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Bruce Wayne' or 'The Flash' dances in traffic, punches officer in groin, Madison police say

'Bruce Wayne' or 'The Flash' dances in traffic, punches officer in groin, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Odin D. Hansen booking photo

Odin D. Hansen.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Madison police officers were called to check on the welfare of a man who was seen pretending his cellphone was a gun before running into University Avenue to dance in traffic Sunday. 

Odin D. Hansen, 25, of Madison, told the responding officers that his name was Bruce Wayne or The Flash, two popular comic book characters, before struggling with them and punching one in the groin, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain in a statement. 

Hansen was arrested on tentative charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting, DeSpain said. 

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics