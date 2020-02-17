'Bruce Wayne' or 'The Flash' dances in traffic, punches officer in groin, Madison police say

Madison police officers were called to check on the welfare of a man who was seen pretending his cellphone was a gun before running into University Avenue to dance in traffic Sunday.
Odin D. Hansen, 25, of Madison, told the responding officers that his name was Bruce Wayne or The Flash, two popular comic book characters, before struggling with them and punching one in the groin, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain in a statement.
Hansen was arrested on tentative charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting, DeSpain said.