Browntown man arrested after chase ending in crash, fleeing on foot, Green County authorities say

A Browntown man was arrested after driving away from a traffic stop, crashing his car, and then fleeing on foot, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a Green County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the W7500 block of Franklin Road in the town of Cadiz, Sgt. Allen W. Peters said in a report.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped off, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Franklin Road and Ullom Road, lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and came to rest in the west ditch of Ullom Road, Peters said.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area, but was later found and arrested, Peters said.

The driver, who was identified as Mark A. Soddy, 35, was taken to the Green County Jail on a tentative charge of knowingly fleeing from an officer and cited for also cited for speeding and for failure to keep vehicle under control.

