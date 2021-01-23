Brothers arrested in 'dangerous foot chase' for earlier shooting, Madison police say

Madison police said two brothers were arrested Friday morning after leading police on a "dangerous foot chase" in a Far West Side residential neighborhood where the pair is suspected in a shooting earlier this month that caused no injuries or damage.

Donald R.D. Spivey Jr., 19, and Donald R.D. Williams, 24, were arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on several tentative charges related to the foot pursuit Friday and a Jan. 2 incident in which the brothers allegedly fired multiple shots in the same neighborhood the chase happened, said Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg.

Police officers with several specialty units chased the suspects through the 7000 block of Tree Lane as the duo were "tossing handguns and drugs, which were later recovered," Grigg said.

Spivey and Williams were both arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the Jan. 2 incident, Grigg said, and on several other tentative charges related to the foot pursuit, such as felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and possession with intent to deliver.

