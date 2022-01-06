Brothers accused of murder were defending themselves, attorney says as trial opens

Two men charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a Far West Side shootout in 2020 that left another man dead were the victims of an ambush and acted in self-defense, a lawyer for one of the men told a jury selected Thursday to hear a week-long trial.
Adam Welch, attorney for Jeffrey D. Briggs Jr., 27, of Madison, said Briggs "was set up by someone he trusted," and had a gun shoved in his face, causing him to defend himself by shooting Jason I. Eggleston, 30, to death on Oct. 31, 2020, near the Wexford Ridge Apartments on Flower Lane.
"Our defense is simple," Welch said. "That our clients are not guilty because they were acting in self-defense."
Briggs, of Madison, and his brother, Javion D. Briggs, 19, of Sun Prairie, were charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide following the shootout in which Javion Briggs was also shot in the face and another man, Kairen D. Stanley, 18, was shot in the chest.
The jury of 16 — eight men and eight women, to be pared to 12 after closing arguments next week — was selected Thursday before Circuit Judge Ellen Berz. While the jury heard opening statements Thursday, testimony won't begin until Monday morning.
Prosecutors maintain that the Briggs brothers were looking for a fight when they went to Wexford Ridge, expecting Eggleston, to whom Jeffrey Briggs owed money, to have a gun.
But Welch said the fight began because Jeffrey Briggs needed someone to give him a ride and because Kimeonta Stanley, who had grown up with Jeffrey Briggs, drove over from the East Side to provide the ride. But Briggs did not know that Stanley was upset because earlier Stanley had been robbed at gunpoint by two men, one of whom is a cousin of Jeffrey Briggs.
At a home on Camden Road, Welch said, Stanley talked to Eggleston, who was angry at Jeffrey Briggs, and concocted a plan to ambush Briggs.
Welch said Stanley and his cousin Kairen Stanley, along with Eggleston, drove to Wexford Ridge to pick up Jeffrey Briggs. Before picking up the Briggs brothers, Eggleston and Kairen Stanley got out of the car and hid momentarily, Welch said.
After the Briggs brothers got into the car, Welch said, Eggleston and Kairen Stanley attacked. Eggleston opened the front passenger door, where Jeffrey Briggs was seated, and brandished a gun at him. Jeffrey Briggs rolled himself into a ball momentarily, surprised by Eggleston, then after a struggle shot Eggleston.
Kairen Stanley fired and shot Javion Briggs in the face, Welch said, and as Jeffrey and Javion Briggs ran from the car, they fired back toward it. Jeffrey Briggs, who lost his phone, used his brother's phone to call 911 to get help for Javion.
"They're the victims here, they need help," Welch said.
William Ginsberg, lawyer for Javion Briggs, reserved his opening statement until later in the trial.
Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess told jurors there will be testimony that Jeffrey Briggs attempted to hide the gun used to shoot Eggleston inside a nearby apartment, and that he offered money to get witnesses away from the scene after the shooting.
Hess said the Stanley cousins will be called to testify, but it's not known how cooperative they'll be on the witness stand. They told police earlier, however, that the shooting arose from a drug-related situation, Hess said.