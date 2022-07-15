Brother gets 11 years in federal prison, sister 5 years for meth trafficking from Arizona to southern Wisconsin

A man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and his sister to 5 years for methamphetamine trafficking from Arizona to southern Wisconsin, authorities reported.

Douglas Mack, 45, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Emily Mack, 36, of Madison, were sentenced this week by Judge William M. Conley. Douglas Mack pleaded guilty to his leadership role in the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on March 30, and Emily Mack pleaded guilty to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution on April 5, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

The Macks were charged in January 2021 in a multiple-count indictment with conspiring with each other and with Tonia Greenwood and D’Angelo Lashore to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Douglas Mack mailed from Arizona to Emily Mack and Lashore in Madison and Greenwood in Sauk County more than 4.5 kilograms of meth between November 2018 and January 2021, O’Shea said.

Greenwood earlier pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, while Lashore pleaded guilty to attempting to possess methamphetamine for distribution and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, O’Shea said.

The case stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Madison Police Department, DeForest Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, State Line Area Narcotics Team, and Wisconsin State Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Przybylinski Finn prosecuted this case.