A motorcyclist was killed early Friday in a crash with an SUV on John Nolen Drive.
Craig W. Schley, 47, of Brooklyn, died at the scene of the crash that happened at about 1:45 a.m. at the intersection with North Shore Drive, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Friday afternoon the motorcyclist failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and struck the side of the SUV, which was going northbound on John Nolen Drive.
John Nolen Drive was shut down between Lakeside Drive and Broom Street so crews could work at the scene.
The crash that shut down the thoroughfare for over two hours. All roads affected by the crash were reopened shortly after 4 a.m.