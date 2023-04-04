A Brooklyn man has been arrested and tentatively charged him with sexually assaulting a woman on the Oregon Rotary Bike Trail last month, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Richard V. Cunningham, 42, was taken into custody at his home Monday evening and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second degree sexual assault, strangulation and felony bail jumping, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Deputies collected key evidence on the day of the assault at the bike trail, just off Highway D in the town of Oregon, Schaffer said. Both DNA and GPS technology led to Cunningham's arrest, she said. At the time of the assault, Cunningham was out on bail from a prior sexual assault arrest.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call at 5:09 p.m. March 23. The victim said she was walking on the trail when a man ran at her, tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. She fought him off, ran to a nearby home and was taken to a hospital. The attacker fled to a nearby parking lot and it was believed he left the area in a vehicle.

"As a fellow Dane County resident and trail walker, I empathize with our community members’ fear and distress following the assault," Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in the release. "I am hopeful the news of the arrest will help ease their concerns and further their confidence in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office commitment to public safety.”

Barrett added, "I also pray that this arrest will help the brave survivor of this assault begin to heal."

Schaffer said the Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for its quick work on the case.

"We would also like to thank the Oregon Police Department for their assistance in providing an additional presence in the area following the assault," she said.