TOWN OF OREGON | HIT AND RUN

Brooklyn man arrested in fatal Oregon hit-and-run

Police have arrested a 38-year-old Brooklyn man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month in the town of Oregon.

Timothy W. Pritchett was being held in the Dane County Jail Thursday on suspicion of vehicular homicide and felony hit and run causing death.

Timothy Pritchett

Pritchett

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Pritchett was driving a Chevrolet G1500 van when he struck and killed 30-year-old Logan Gueths on County Highway MM in the town of Oregon.

A truck driver spotted Gueths’ body around 5 p.m. on June 8. According to his family, the Green Bay native and UW-La Crosse graduate was out for a jog when he was killed.

Logan Gueths

Gueths

The sheriff’s office said interviews with area residents and tips from the public led investigators to Pritchett, who was arrested Thursday after police questioned him and searched his van.

According to court records, Pritchett was sentenced last year to a year in jail in Dodge County in a case in which he was accused of driving more than 120 mph while fleeing police after a traffic stop.  

