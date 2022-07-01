Brooklyn man arrested in fatal Oregon hit-and-run, authorities say

Police have arrested a 38-year-old Brooklyn man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month in the town of Oregon.

Timothy W. Pritchett was being held in the Dane County Jail Thursday on suspicion of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run causing death.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Pritchett was driving a Chevrolet G1500 van when he struck and killed 30-year-old Logan Gueths on Highway MM in the town of Oregon.

A truck driver spotted Gueths’ body around 5 p.m. on June 8. According to his family, the Green Bay native and UW-La Crosse graduate was out for a jog when he was killed.

The Sheriff’s Office said interviews with area residents and tips from the public led investigators to Pritchett, who was arrested Thursday after police questioned him and searched his van.

According to court records, Pritchett was sentenced last year to a year in jail in Dodge County in a case in which he was accused of driving more than 120 mph while fleeing police after a traffic stop.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.