Measles

This image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, center. 

 Associated Press

A Brookfield couple faces criminal charges after the husband violated a measles quarantine order and went to the gym, according to reports.

Jeffery Murawski, 57, of Brookfield, was charged Feb. 22 with a misdemeanor count of willfully violating the recommendations of a local health officer or subjecting others to danger of contracting a communicable disease, NBCNews.com reported.

His wife, Christine Bennett, 58, was charged with the same misdemeanor for allegedly aiding him in taking actions that could have exposed people in a public place to a communicable disease.

Murawski was under quarantine in his home "until deemed non-contagious" by Waukesha County health officials or until May 7, 2018, but on May 1, 2018, Murawski hid inside a car driven by his wife. He went to a gym, although he later told police he stayed only a few minutes because "he felt very guilty and sick to his stomach" for deciding to go out, according to a criminal complaint, NBCNews.com said.

He was spotted by an off-duty sheriff's deputy who knew of the quarantine order on Murawski. A short time later, an on-duty deputy pulled over a car carrying Murawski and Bennett.

The complaint states that Murawski apologized, stating “he needed to get out of the house because he was going crazy,” FOX6Now.com reported.

