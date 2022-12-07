Broken glass all that’s left where Kia was before being stolen on West Side, Madison police say

Broken glass was all that was left where a Kia was before being stolen on the West Side sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

A man loaned his Kia to a roommate and the roommate returned the vehicle to the 6700 block of Schroeder Road on Monday night, but it was gone Tuesday morning, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers were sent to the scene shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Fryer said.

A lot of broken glass was found where the car had been parked, and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.