Brodhead police report damage, but no injuries in car-to-car shooting

Brodhead police reported damage, but no injuries in a car-to-car shooting Thursday night.
Chief Chris Hughes said in a report that the preliminary investigation indicated a person in one car shot several times at another car shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the area of 4th Street and East 2nd Avenue.
The car that was shot at was hit, but the lone occupant was not injured, Hughes said.
Officers have a possible identification of the shooter, but no one is in custody and no motive has been identified, Hughes said.
"At this point we believe this was an isolated incident, and therefore there is a not a continued threat to community safety," Hughes said.
Brodhead police said they were assisted in responding to the shooting by the Green County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit, and Brodhead Fire Department.
Large fight preceding alleged shooting tops recent notable crime news in Madison area
Sex offender wanted in Iowa arrested in Monona hotel, authorities say
A sex offender wanted in
Iowa was arrested at a Monona hotel on Friday, Monona police reported.
At about 9:20 a.m. Friday, Monona police assisted the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in taking Deiago D. Davis, 29, into custody at the County Inn & Suites Hotel, 400 River Place in Monona, Lt. Curtis Wiegel said in a report.
Man asks teens for time, robs them at gunpoint on East Side, Madison police say
A man asked two teens what time it was,
then robbed one at gunpoint Friday night on the East Side, Madison police reported.
A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl told police that at about 9 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Darbo Drive, they were approached by an unknown man who asked what time it was, and while the boy pulled out his phone, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
Shell casings found after gunshots reported on Far East Side, Madison police say
Multiple callers reported hearing shots shortly after 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested on East Side of Madison, police say
At about 2:50 p.m., Madison police assisted Milwaukee police in taking an unidentified homicide suspect into custody in the 100 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
Man arrested after using racial slurs, threatening to kill police officers during multiple phone calls
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after reportedly using racial slurs and
threatening to kill police officers during phone calls to 911 and Madison police.
James A. Peterson, 52, was arrested on the 1400 block of Wayridge Drive Wednesday morning on a tentative charge of threats to law enforcement, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. Peterson was taken into custody after an investigation and was booked into the Dane County Jail.
Man charged with second child sexual assault, ignoring no-contact order set in first assault case
A 22-year-old Oregon man charged in January with luring a 12-year-old girl out of her home late at night and
improperly touching her was charged Thursday with an earlier incident involving another girl.
In addition to a new charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child, Jacan L. Flores was charged with two counts of bail jumping, for what prosecutors said was Flores flagrantly ignoring the terms of his bail in his first case, which forbid him from having any unsupervised contact, direct or indirect, with any children.
Sun Prairie police arrest man found unresponsive behind the wheel with 2 children in car
Sun Prairie police arrested a man Thursday afternoon
after finding him unresponsive behind the wheel of a car with two children inside.
Sun Prairie police, along with Sun Prairie EMS and fire, responded to the 600 block of Broadway Drive at around 3:55 p.m. for the man found unresponsive behind the wheel, Sgt. Nolan Pickar said. Officers were able to wake the man up and noticed signs of impairment.
