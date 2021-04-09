Brodhead police report damage, but no injuries in car-to-car shooting

Brodhead police reported damage, but no injuries in a car-to-car shooting Thursday night.

Chief Chris Hughes said in a report that the preliminary investigation indicated a person in one car shot several times at another car shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the area of 4th Street and East 2nd Avenue.

The car that was shot at was hit, but the lone occupant was not injured, Hughes said.

Officers have a possible identification of the shooter, but no one is in custody and no motive has been identified, Hughes said.

"At this point we believe this was an isolated incident, and therefore there is a not a continued threat to community safety," Hughes said.

Brodhead police said they were assisted in responding to the shooting by the Green County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit, and Brodhead Fire Department.

