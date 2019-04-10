A 45-year-old Brodhead man has died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash that happened Friday in the Rock County town of Avon.
The unidentified man died at Mercy Hospital in Janesville on Monday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said.
The man's identity will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. Friday on Highway 81 about eight miles southeast of Brodhead.
The sheriff's report said the victim was driving west on Highway 81, with witnesses saying the pickup truck was all over the road before it went on the shoulder then back onto the road into the ditch, the truck flipping end to end before rolling several times, coming to rest upright next to a garage.
The driver was ejected from the pickup truck.
Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.