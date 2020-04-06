Brittany Zimmermann homicide: Read the original reports
The Brittany Zimmermann murder case has taken many turns over the years, culminating in the recent arrest of someone police had questioned 12 years earlier. Here's a look back at Zimmermann's story from State Journal archives.

The Brittany Zimmermann murder case has taken many turns over the years, culminating in the recent arrest of someone police had questioned 12 years earlier. Here's a look back at Zimmermann's story from our archives.

Zimmermann family still seeking killer

  • Sandy Cullen
The parents of slain UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann are renewing their plea for help in solving her 2008 murder while urging participa…

Burglars: No fourth man was involved

  • Sandy Cullen
Two of the three young men who burglarized a Madison bar in 2008 said detectives told them forensic evidence shows there was a fourth burglar …

Brittany Zimmermann family, Dane County settle lawsuit

  • ED TRELEVEN | | 608-252-6134

The family of slain UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has settled its lawsuit against Dane County with an agreement by the county to contribute to the family's reward fund and pay some attorney fees.

Unsolved, but not forgotten

  • Sandy Cullen
Someone knows who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in her West Doty Street apartment two years ago.

Scream 'didn't register' as such

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
The 911 operator who answered the call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone told her supervisor she heard background noise and voices, but th…

Screams, struggle audible on 911 call

  • ED TRELEVEN AND SANDY CULLEN Wisconsin State Journal
The notorious 911 call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone the day she died carried the sounds of a woman's screams and a struggle, accordin…

Zimmermann 911 call was mishandled, director says

  • PATRICIA SIMMS and MATTHEW DeFOUR Wisconsin State Journal
Dane County's 911 Center director admitted late Thursday that his agency made a mistake in fumbling a call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell pho…

Spirited girl had clear career goals

Spirited girl had clear career goals

  • MELANIE CONKLIN - Wisconsin State Journal
As a freshman in high school, Brittany Zimmermann already knew she wanted to attend UW-Madison and study to be a physician.

