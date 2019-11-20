A feud between several people was supposed to escalate to a rumble in a parking lot in the 4000 block of East Washington Avenue Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
The parties arrived in three vehicles about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, but when the man and woman from Sun Prairie in one vehicle realized the others had brought two guns and a pipe to what they thought was a fistfight, they called police, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Realizing police were being summoned, those in the other two cars left quickly. Two in one car were pulled over as DeForest Police Department officers and Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies performed a high-risk traffic stop in the DeForest area, where the suspects live, DeSpain said.
Madison police responded, searched the car, and found two pipes and a loaded handgun, leading to the arrests of Larry T. Spinks, 34, and Lakisha M. Crawford, 31, on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, DeSpain said.
Police said a third suspect, who the duo who called police said brought a gun to the fight, remains at large.