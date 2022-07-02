Bridge on Badger State Trail severely damaged in Green County crash, authorities say

A bucket truck caused severe damage to a bridge on the Badger State Trail in Green County on Friday, authorities said.

The truck, driven by Todd J. Richard, 31, of Lancaster, had its bucket too high and crashed into the bridge on the 5200 block of Round Grove Road in the town of Monroe at 2:30 p.m., Green County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Zack Degner said in a statement.

The damage on the bridge led to bridge and road closures, Degner said. Richard's truck was damaged but he drove it from the scene.

No one was injured.

