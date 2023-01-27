Brick with anti-police message thrown through window of Far East Side store, Madison police say

A brick with an anti-police message in chalk was thrown through a window of a Far East Side store early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the Home Depot, 2425 E. Springs Dr., around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday after employees called to report the incident, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No one has been arrested, but officers are reviewing digital evidence as the investigation continues, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

