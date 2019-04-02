A man struck in the face with a brick in Downtown Madison early Thursday morning needed 20 stitches to close a facial cut as well as suffering a broken jaw and two teeth knocked out, with police believing they know the suspect.
The 48-year-old victim, who has no permanent address, wasn't able to provide police with much information, since he had been drinking with the suspect earlier.
The battery happened at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Mifflin Street.
"The victim was unable to tell us where the attack happened, but officers using Downtown surveillance cameras were able to locate the crime scene," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Officers also were able to tentatively identify the suspect, a 47-year-old Middleton man. He remains at large.
"There is probable cause to arrest him for substantial battery," DeSpain said. "The crime was captured on camera."
