...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
WISCONSIN...ILLINOIS...
BARABOO RIVER NEAR BARABOO AFFECTING SAUK COUNTY
EAST BRANCH PECATONICA RIVER NEAR BLANCHARDVILLE AFFECTING LAFAYETTE
COUNTY
FOX RIVER AT WAUKESHA AFFECTING WAUKESHA COUNTY
SUGAR RIVER AT BRODHEAD AFFECTING WINNEBAGO...GREEN AND ROCK
COUNTIES
TURTLE CREEK NEAR CLINTON AFFECTING ROCK COUNTY
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
WISCONSIN...
SOUTH BRANCH ROCK RIVER AT WAUPUN AFFECTING FOND DU LAC COUNTY
BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE AFFECTING DANE COUNTY
MILWAUKEE RIVER AT SAUKVILLE AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY
MILWAUKEE RIVER NEAR CEDARBURG AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY
PECATONICA RIVER AT DARLINGTON AFFECTING LAFAYETTE COUNTY
PECATONICA RIVER AT MARTINTOWN AFFECTING GREEN COUNTY
ROOT RIVER AT FRANKLIN AFFECTING MILWAUKEE COUNTY
ROOT RIVER CANAL AT RAYMOND AFFECTING RACINE COUNTY
SHEBOYGAN RIVER AT SHEBOYGAN AFFECTING SHEBOYGAN COUNTY
SPRING CREEK AT LODI AFFECTING COLUMBIA COUNTY
TURTLE CREEK AT BELOIT AFFECTING ROCK COUNTY
&&
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE.
* AT 10:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING...NO FORECAST IS AVAILABLE.
* FORECASTS ARE NOT ISSUED FOR THIS LOCATION. THIS WARNING WILL
REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THE RIVER FALLS BELOW FLOOD STAGE.
&&
RIVER FORECASTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR SOME BUT NOT ALL RIVER GAGING
LOCATIONS. THE 7 DAY RIVER FORECAST TAKES INTO ACCOUNT PAST
PRECIPITATION, SOIL MOISTURE CONDITIONS, AND PREDICTED
PRECIPITATION FOR THE BASIN. PRECIPITATION IS FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
IN THE FUTURE FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER AND FOR 48 HOURS IN THE
FUTURE FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH.
(STAGES IN FT.) BANK- LATEST FORECAST STAGES
- FLOOD FULL OBSERVED ...FOR 6 PM...
LOCATION STAGE STAGE STAGE/TIME WED THU FRI SAT
MAZOMANIE 10.0 8.0 10.68 10 AM 10/02 NOT A FORECAST POINT
- HIGHEST 24 HOUR CHANGE
- OBSERVED IN RIVER STAGE
- STAGE IN (FT.) UP TO HIGHEST STAGE
- THE LAST LATEST OBSERVED FORECAST IN
- 7 DAYS STAGE NEXT 7 DAYS
MAZOMANIE 10.68 10 AM 10/02 4.88 ..NOT AVAILABLE..
BELOW IS THE LATEST PREDICTED PRECIPITATION INFORMATION IN 6 HOUR
INCREMENTS FOR THE LISTED SITES. THIS INFORMATION IS UPDATED TWICE
DAILY - IN THE MORNING AND EVENING. PRECIPITATION PREDICTION IS FOR
48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH AND FOR 24
HOURS INTO THE FUTURE FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER.
MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON WED OCT 02 0.02
MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM WED OCT 02 0.03
MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN WED OCT 02 0.13
MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM THU OCT 03 0.06
MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON THU OCT 03 0.00
MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM THU OCT 03 0.00
MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN THU OCT 03 0.00
MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM FRI OCT 04 0.00
&&
Steven Avery listens to testimony March 13, 2007, in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton.
A man convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series "Making a Murderer" is asking Wisconsin's governor for a pardon or commutation of his life prison sentence, attorneys said Wednesday.
Brendan Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he had joined his uncle, Steve Avery, in the 2005 rape and murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, before burning her body in a bonfire.
Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences. The U.S. Supreme Court last year, without comment, said they would not consider Dassey's appeal of his conviction. He could request another trial if a judge agrees he has new evidence that warrants a new trial.
His chance at a pardon seems remote. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers re-started Wisconsin's pardons board this year after predecessor Scott Walker stopped it, but Evers said applicants must have completed their entire sentences and that he won't consider commuting sentences.
Evers' spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Dassey's attorneys say he's borderline intellectually disabled and that he was manipulated by experienced police officers into accepting their story of how Halbach's murder happened. They wanted his confession thrown out and a new trial.
Wisconsin prosecutors have long held that Dassey's confession was voluntary. Prosecutors noted that Dassey's mother gave investigators permission to speak with him, that Dassey agreed as well and that during the interview investigators used only standard techniques such as adopting a sympathetic tone and encouraging honesty.
Avery spent 18 years in prison for a different rape before DNA testing exonerated him. After his release, he filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit over his conviction, but he was arrested in 2005 and later convicted of Halbach's murder as that lawsuit was still pending. Avery maintains he was framed.
Avery's request for a new trial was rejected by a Wisconsin circuit court judge in August.
A three-judge appeals court panel said in 2017 that Dassey should be retried or released from prison. But later that year the full appeals court on a 4-3 decision upheld the earlier ruling that Dassey's confession was voluntary. That decision remains in place after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take the case.
Evers is considering granting pardons after his predecessor Scott Walker refused to issue any during eight years in office. Evers has yet to act on any pardon requests.