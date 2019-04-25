An annual end of winter party at a small town bar is of great concern to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, mainly for attendees who might be drinking then driving.
The Break in the Weather party at Anchor Bar and Grill is a two-day affair on Friday and Saturday, right on the Rock River and a stone's throw off the Interstate 39/90 exit for Edgerton.
Hundreds of people turn out for the party, so deputies will also be out in force.
"By increasing police presence, our goal is to proactively enforce state traffic laws and local ordinances, to deter people from drinking and driving," said Sheriff Troy Knudson.
"Deputies will also be assigned to foot patrol in the Newville area, conducting alcohol compliance checks inside taverns and enforcing liquor sale laws to minors."
Deputies will be looking for all sorts of traffic and ordinance violations, including aggressive driving, following too closely, speeding, and failure to use seat belts.
For those attending the Break in the Weather party, the Anchor will provide free rides home if you live within 10 miles of the establishment.