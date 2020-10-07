 Skip to main content
Brazen criminals' latest trend is stealing from vehicles while owners pump gas, Madison police say
Brazen criminals' latest trend is stealing from vehicles while owners pump gas, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The latest crime trend hitting the area is stealing from vehicles while the owners are pumping gas, Madison police say.

Madison Police Department crime analysts have seen four such thefts recently at area gas stations, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Police urge motorists to lock their doors, roll up their windows, take their purses and wallets with them, or at least keep them out of sight, while pumping gas.

The most recent incident happened in the early morning hours on Sept. 28 at the Kwik Trip, 7502 Mineral Point Road, DeSpain said.

A 20-year-old DeForest woman was pumping gas at the station and when she finished, she realized someone had swiped her Tory Burch wristlet purse that was in a cup holder, DeSpain said.

The woman recalled seeing a car filled with young men wearing masks, pull through the pump area while she was filling up. Surveillance video indicates one got out, sneaked up to the unlocked passenger door of the woman’s vehicle, opened it and took the wallet, DeSpain said.

The car is listed as stolen out of Sun Prairie, DeSpain said.

