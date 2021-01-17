'Brake checking' results in driver shooting firearm in road rage incident, Madison police say

A driver shot at another motorist Sunday evening following a road rage incident on the Southeast Side involving "brake checking," Madison police said.

Police were called to the 700 block of Pflaum Road for a report of a driver being shot at shortly before 7 p.m., Madison police Lt. Shannon Blackamore said in a statement. The victim, a 25-year-old Madison resident, brake checked another vehicle, Blackamore said, and the response from the other driver was to fire a handgun at them.

Blackamore said the Madison Police Department discourages drivers from brake checking or using other "types of aggressive driving in response to actions by others," but instead to report vehicle information to law enforcement in road rage incidents.

Anyone with information on the driver who fired the weapon is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

