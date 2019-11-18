Two boys estimated to be ages 12 and 10 pushed a 68-year-old clerk at a West Side store to the floor and stole vaping products early Monday morning, Madison police reported.
The two boys walked into Hy-Vee, 675 S. Whitney Way, shortly before 2 a.m. Monday and the oldest walked behind the tobacco product sales counter, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The clerk said the boy said, "Come on, hook us up," and when the clerk told the children they were much too young to purchase nicotine products, the older boy grabbed four boxes of JUUL products and pushed the clerk to the floor, causing her to injure her wrist, DeSpain said.
Police plan to review store surveillance video in an effort to identify the boys.
