Boys, 14 and 13, and pair of 12-year-old girls arrested after fleeing stolen SUV on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Two boys, 14 and 13, and two girls, 12 and 12, were arrested after fleeing a stolen SUV on the Southwest Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday, an Iris Lane homeowner saw several people, with hoods up, get out of the SUV, and since none appeared to be of driving age, the witness contacted authorities, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Officers confirmed the SUV was stolen during a home burglary on Norman Way on April 25, DeSpain said.

Other residents pointed officers in directions the young people ran as foot pursuits cut across many yards and streets, including Thrush Lane, Leland Drive, Tanager Trail, Mayhill Drive, Meadowood Drive, Idledale Circle, Malabar Lane, Riva Road, Jonquil Road, Prairie Road, Mulberry Lane, Mulberry Circle, Rae Lane, Cameron Drive, and Raymond Road, DeSpain said.

Ultimately, officers aided by a Dane County Sheriff's Office K9 were able to chase down and arrest the four children, DeSpain said.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and resisting, while the 13-year-old boy and the two 12-year-old girls were arrested on a tentative charges of being passengers in a stolen vehicle, DeSpain said.

