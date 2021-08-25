Boys, 13 and 14, arrested after neighbor interrupts burglary of Southwest Side home, Madison police say

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested after a neighbor interrupted a burglary of a West Side home on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
At about 3:15 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Laurie Drive on a report of a burglary. Arriving officers learned that the burglary had been interrupted by a neighbor who observed two juveniles enter a neighbor's garage, with a third juvenile appearing to stay outside as a "lookout,” officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.
When the neighbor went to confront the boys, they fled the area, but police found two of the three in the area shortly after the incident and they were arrested and taken to the Dane County juvenile jail on a tentative charge of burglary, Malloy said.
A victim reported that a vehicle in the garage had been entered by the burglars, Malloy said.
The suspects arrived at the home with a power wheelchair that was left at the scene, and is not believed to belong to them. Police are seeking help in locating the owner of the wheelchair so it can be returned, Malloy said.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.