Boy with BB gun shot another juvenile, sliding glass door of North Side residence, Madison police say

A boy with a BB gun shot another juvenile and shot out the sliding glass door of a North Side residence on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police were sent to Northridge Terrace after a resident of the area called to report that he could see someone on the balcony/patio area of a nearby apartment building holding what appeared to be a long gun of some kind. The caller said he heard a "pop" and then saw his sliding glass door was shattered and believed it had been shot out, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

Police were able to determine that the projectile fired at the man's residence was most likely from a BB or pellet gun, Becker said.

They contacted a boy and his mother at their apartment and discovered that the boy had been shooting a BB gun from his balcony. In addition to shooting his neighbors sliding glass door, it was discovered that he also shot a fellow juvenile in a “non-vital area” while they were playing, Becker said.

Crosman Legacy and Daisy Red Ryder BB guns and Copperhead BB were taken from the apartment as evidence, Becker said.

The boy, who was very remorseful for his actions, was issued a juvenile restorative justice referral and left in the care of his guardian, Becker said.

