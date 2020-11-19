 Skip to main content
Boy who shot himself in head used gun stolen the night before, charges pending, Sun Prairie police say
A 16-year-old Madison boy who accidentally shot himself in the head early Wednesday in a movie theater parking lot in Sun Prairie used a gun stolen the night before, police reported.

At about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot of the Palace Cinema Movie Theater, 2830 Hoepker Road, Sun Prairie police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said.

The boy was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive, Konopacki said.

Investigators determined that the gun the boy used and that they recovered was stolen from a vehicle in a residential area near the theater on Tuesday night, Konopacki said.

The 16-year-old was with a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, also from Madison, and criminal charges are pending, Konopacki said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie police nonemergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

