Boy who shot himself in head used gun stolen the night before, charges pending, Sun Prairie police say

A 16-year-old Madison boy who accidentally shot himself in the head early Wednesday in a movie theater parking lot in Sun Prairie used a gun stolen the night before, police reported.
At about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot of the Palace Cinema Movie Theater, 2830 Hoepker Road, Sun Prairie police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said.
The boy was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive, Konopacki said.
Investigators determined that the gun the boy used and that they recovered was stolen from a vehicle in a residential area near the theater on Tuesday night, Konopacki said.
The 16-year-old was with a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, also from Madison, and criminal charges are pending, Konopacki said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie police nonemergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
Motorcyclist and protester clash, stolen tree top recent notable crime news in Madison area
UW-Madison investigating after video shows employee on motorcycle drive through group of protesters
Police stumped by theft of large, rare pine tree from UW Arboretum
Defendant in Blue Mounds homicide again incompetent, will again receive treatment
Pedestrian hit by car on North Side suffers broken leg, internal injuries, Madison police say
Deputies injured stopping suicide attempt by jail inmate, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
Madison man arrested in Monday night hotel shooting
Former Midwest Horse Fair director convicted of thefts, sentenced to probation
'Chaotic' fight causes woman to jump out of car as windshield breaks, then car runs over her
Complaint: Argument over furniture arrangement led to attempted stabbing homicide
Dane County DA's Office says no criminal liability for Monona officer in Madison man's death
Officials and activists suspect an uptick in gun violence in Madison comes from a combination of hot weather and people living with chronic poverty, stress and trauma compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Wauwatosa police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force.
A speeding stop on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County turned into a pursuit at 100 miles per hour that ended in an arrest after the stolen vehicle was abandoned at Sun Prairie High School, the State Patrol said.