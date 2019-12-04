Two 13-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday morning after a BB gun used by one boy to shoot a girl was brought inside Jefferson Middle School by the other boy, Madison police said.
One boy is accused of firing the weapon out of a bus window Tuesday afternoon, and a girl who had just gotten off the bus on Kessel Court was struck by a BB, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Investigators had yet to determine if she was targeted by the boy, DeSpain said.
DeSpain told the Wisconsin State Journal that a witness reported the shooting, and that police were in the process of speaking with the girl, who they didn't believe was seriously injured.
On Wednesday shortly before 8:30 a.m., school security staff assisted by a Madison police officer intercepted the bus the alleged shooter was riding on as it arrived at the school and arrested the boy on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety, and resisting, DeSpain said.
The BB gun was taken into the school at 101 S. Gammon Road on Wednesday morning by another boy who was arrested on a tentative charge of possession of a weapon on school grounds, DeSpain said.
The BB gun was found inside a backpack inside a locked locker by school staff and police, DeSpain told the State Journal.
DeSpain said the boys were not cooperating with police, but that there was no indication the gun had been used to threaten anyone at the school.
Both boys were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
The cases are being actively investigated and additional tentative charges are possible, DeSpain said.
Far East Side gun battle, SWAT raid tied to shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Sunday shooting on Far East Side narrowly missed child; some 45 shell casings recovered
Madison police shoot dog, arrest 3 people during East Side SWAT raid tied to shootings
State Street fight was 'chaos, bedlam, insanity,' police say
Boy, 14, arrested for OWI after crashing stolen pickup on Beltline near Monona Drive, police say
3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition, after stolen vehicle crashes into tree, Fitchburg police say
Man charged in 1994 homicide of woman who was strangled, run over
Drone, police dog used to find suspect stuck in water, mud after fleeing traffic stop, police say
3 arrested in Beltline gun battle in August, police say
Admitted heroin user arrested for OWI after East Side crash that broke woman’s spine, ankle, police say
Woman charged with striking man with car after fight in Stoughton
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email