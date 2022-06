Boy says man tried to entice him into car with drugs, alcohol, then at gunpoint, Madison police say

A boy says a man tried to entice him into a car with drugs and alcohol, then at gunpoint in an incident on the South Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The boy told police that at about 10 p.m. Thursday, he was walking north on Cypress Way when a white sedan with dark tinted windows and shiny rims pulled up next to him and the lone occupant got out and told him to get into his car, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

The boy told officers that the man tried to entice him with drugs and alcohol and when he refused to get into the car, the man pulled out a gun, racked the slide and pointed the gun at him, Hannah said.

The boy said at that time his family pulled up to pick him up and the suspect drove away, Hannah said.

The man was described as a skinny, Black male, 50 to 60 years old, balding but with some short white hair, and wearing all black clothing, Hannah said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.