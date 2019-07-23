Madison squad car very tight crop
A 12-year-old boy found a bullet Monday night in the siding of his house on the East Side, but nobody was injured.

The discovery came at about 8:30 p.m. at the residence on Stein Avenue, Madison police said.

"He was in the backyard of his family's home when he noticed a bullet lodged in the siding," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"The family had been out of town over the weekend and did not know when a shot would have been fired."

Police canvassed the neighborhood, letting others know about the bullet being found in the siding.

"No one had heard a gunshot, and no additional damage was found," DeSpain said.

Looking at the bullet's likely trajectory, it appeared the bullet had been fired from nearby Swanton Road.

No suspects were identified.

