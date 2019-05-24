A 16-year-old boy who was initially charged in juvenile court with the sexual assault of a 43-year-old woman on Madison's Southwest Side was charged Friday with the crime as an adult.
On Wednesday, Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese waived Sir Emarion M. Tucker into adult court, agreeing with prosecutors that there weren't sufficient resources in the juvenile system to address treatment needs presented by Tucker.
A criminal complaint filed Friday charged Tucker as an adult with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery and burglary for a Sept. 1 incident in which a woman told police she was raped in her home in the 1800 block of Helene Parkway. The complaint states a boy later identified as Tucker broke into the home while the woman was alone, demanded money, and then repeatedly sexually assaulted her.
The woman told police that during the incident, her assailant threatened to kill her and brandished a large wood slat as a weapon.
She later realized she knew Tucker, and told police her son reminded her that Tucker had been to her home a few times claiming that he owed money to Tucker, the complaint states.
Tucker was ordered held on $30,000 bail during a court appearance Friday before Court Commissioner Brian Asmus. State Assistant Public Defender David Klauser asked that Tucker be released on a signature bond, with GPS monitoring, because of his age and because he has family members who could keep an eye on him. Assistant District Attorney William Brown told Asmus that at the time of the alleged assault, which he called "among the most brutal rapes I've seen," Tucker was under juvenile court supervision.
According to the complaint:
The woman told police she was in bed with the TV on, playing a game on her phone, when she suddenly noticed someone standing in her bedroom door. She said he held the wood slat the way a baseball batter holds a bat, as he asked her where the money was. After finding some money, she said, he assaulted her and threatened to kill her.
Later, she said, fearing what he might do to her, she gave him her debit card and wrote down the PIN for it before he left.
Police identified Tucker after he and friends used the card at a Verona Road gas station ATM just hours later.
Tucker told police he committed the crime under orders from another person who had been with him, and whose first name he gave police. He said that person told him to break a screen window off and enter the home. The other person remained outside and told him, "hurry up," before Tucker demanded money from the woman, he told police.
He said he was also told by the other person that he had to rape the woman.
"I did what he told me to do," Tucker told police. He said he has not seen that person since.
The woman told police she did not know if anyone else besides Tucker was involved, but she did not see or hear anyone else.