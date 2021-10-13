Boy charged in shooting death of sister formally denies homicide, gun possession charges

The boy has denied deliberately shooting his sister. His attorney, state assistant public defender Ben Gonring, said in court on Oct. 1 that the shooting was "clearly an accident."

According to a juvenile delinquency petition, the boy told police he had found the gun near a sofa at the apartment. Police called the weapon a "ghost gun" because it was put together from parts, some of them polymer 3-D printed components.

The boy told a detective he removed the ammunition from the gun's magazine, then put the magazine back into the gun, but did not check the gun's chamber, the petition states.

The boy said he was raising the gun up in the direction of his sister to set it on the kitchen table when it fired. He said he did not pull the trigger and believes the gun misfired, the petition states.

Four other people were in the apartment at the time, according to the petition. One of them said she saw the boy "showing off the gun" and saying, "Look what I have," then remove the ammunition from the gun. She said he pointed the gun directly at his sister and shot her, according to the petition.