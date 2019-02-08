A 9-year-old boy, upset he had to go to bed at 7 p.m., called 911 to vent, then had second thoughts about dialing the emergency phone line and wrote an apology.
The note, sent on Monday to Madison police, came from Max, who took full responsibility for the rash action.
"I am sorry for wasting your time on Friday," Max wrote. "I shall not do that again."
West District Capt. Timothy Patton appreciated Max's apology.
"Thank you to Max and his family for taking the time to send us this letter," Patton said. "In his defense, a 7 p.m. bedtime might seem a bit unfair."
The 911 call was what is known as a dropped call, meaning the boy didn't interact with dispatch, most likely hanging up once the call was connected, but police are dispatched nonetheless to make sure there is no emergency.
"Officers went to Max's home to talk with the family," Patton said. "They explained how it was not the proper use of 911."
Max didn't get fined or jailed for misuse of 911, but there are penalties for those who don't write very apologetic notes to the police.
Under Wisconsin law, calling 911 without an emergency to back it up can face a fine ranging from $100 to $600, as well as 90 days in jail.