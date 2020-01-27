Boy, 13, arrested with marijuana after crashing stolen car on West Side, Madison police say

A 13-year-old boy was arrested with marijuana after crashing a stolen car on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

A stolen Audi Q7 was seen traveling at high speed on Mineral Point Road about 6:25 p.m. Saturday and the driver lost control at the intersection of Odana Road and South Midvale Blvd., going over a curb and slamming into a tree, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A witness asked the driver if he was OK and the reply was, "Yeah, I'm good," as the driver grabbed his backpack and took off through nearby backyards, DeSpain said.

Police established a perimeter and were able to track down the driver, a 13-year-old boy from Madison who had nearly 103 grams of marijuana in his backpack, DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Audi had been unlocked, with the keys inside, parked outside of a business on West Towne Way when it was stolen, DeSpain said.

The boy was taken to the juvenile jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession of THC, and hit-and-run, DeSpain said.

Hit-and-run turned homicide, West Side homicide top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.