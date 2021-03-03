Boy arrested in attempted homicide stabbing of man in Platteville, authorities say

A boy was arrested Tuesday in an attempted homicide stabbing of man on Friday night in Platteville, authorities reported.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was obtained by the Platteville Police Department and served by the Lafayette County Emergency Response Team, along with other members of the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office at a residence in Lafayette County, according to a post on the Platteville police Facebook page.

The boy, whose age was not specified, was arrested during the raid after probable cause was developed for police to believe that the boy stabbed the man, who suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The stabbing initially was reported as a report of a fight in the Walmart parking lot, and while officers were headed there, a second call was received reporting an injured male in the Menards parking lot, and the two calls later were determined to be connected, Platteville police reported in this Facebook post.