A 14-year-old Oregon boy was arrested for OWI after crashing a stolen pick-up truck on the Beltline near Monona Drive early Thursday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The boy, who was not injured in the crash, was taken to a local hospital to have blood drawn and then to the Juvenile Reception Center. He faces tentative charges of first offense OWI, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and two counts of eluding police, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
The incident began when Marshall police attempted to stop the 2012 Dodge Ram pick-up, which was reported stolen in Oregon, in Marshall near the area of Madison Street and Howard Street. The driver fled at a high rate of speed, and a short pursuit was terminated after police lost sight of the vehicle, Schaffer said.
A Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the pick-up on Interstate 94 and Highway N and attempted a stop, but the pick-up kept fleeing. A second deputy then spotted the vehicle on Highway 12 and Highway AB, and Monona police and Dane County deputies successfully deployed road spikes at Highway 12 near Agriculture Drive, Schaffer said.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median on Highway 12 near Monona Drive about 12:40 a.m., Schaffer said.