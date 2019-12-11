Boy arrested after shot fired in Fitchburg apartment, damaging sprinkler system and causing flooding, police say

A boy was arrested after a shot was fired in a Fitchburg apartment early Wednesday morning, damaging the sprinkler system and causing flooding in the apartment and an adjacent apartment, Fitchburg police reported.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Leopold Way shortly after 1 a.m. on a report of a weapons violation and determined that a single shot was fired in a residence, penetrating a wall and damaging the sprinkler system and causing the flooding, police said in a statement.

The adjacent residence was deemed uninhabitable due to the water damage and the Red Cross was contacted and assisted with temporary housing placement for the resident and their child, police said.

A boy was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, and the investigation is continuing police said.

No injuries were reported.

The Fitchburg Fire Department assisted with flooding clean up and controlling the excessive water flow from the damaged sprinkler system, police said.

