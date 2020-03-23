Boy, 14, arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in crash of stolen car, authorities say

A 14-year-old boy with a history of vehicle thefts was arrested early Monday morning after a high-speed pursuit ended in him crashing a stolen car, authorities reported.

Oregon police first attempted to stop the 2009 Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen in Madison on Saturday after observing it speeding through the village about 3 a.m. Monday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy took over the pursuit as the vehicle as it sped east Highway 138 at Flint Road in the town of Rutland. The deputy’s pursuit went on for about 10 miles and reached 90 miles per hour, Schaffer said.

The 14-year-old boy crashed the Sonata and fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended, Schaffer said.

The boy was taken to the juvenile jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of eluding, speeding, failure to maintain control, operating without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia, Schaffer said.

The boy, who was on electronic monitoring for serial vehicle thefts, also was the subject of an attempt to locate by Madison police earlier in the night when he left his residence without approval, Schaffer said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reminded people to secure homes, garages and vehicles at all times, even when at home.

