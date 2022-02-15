Boy admits to juvenile charge in shooting death of his sister, will be under court supervision at father's home

A boy who was 15 years old last year when he accidentally and fatally shot his 11-year-old sister at their home admitted Tuesday that he committed the act, was found delinquent and was ordered, at least for now, to live with his father under a number of conditions.

Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford denied, for now, a request by Assistant District Attorney Andrew Miller to send the boy, 16, to Rawhide Youth Services in New London. Instead, she agreed with the boy's attorney, Benjamin Gonring, to keep the boy with his family and the support it has provided him, along with the mental health treatment he has been receiving locally since the Sept. 28 shooting death of his sister.

"I want to see if we can make this work with this placement at your dad's," Crawford told the boy, seated before her at the defense table, the hood of his black jacket pulled over his head.

The boy was living at his mother's apartment when the shooting incident happened. Carolanah Schenk died after she was shot.

The boy's father told Crawford he recently moved back to Madison, has space in his apartment for the boy and works from home, so he'll be able to monitor him. His son doesn't need anything more punishing than what he is already putting himself through, he said.

"My son's biggest punishment," he said, "is that he has to live with this the rest of his life."

The boy told Crawford he wished to return home with his mother.

The boy was charged in October with the juvenile equivalents of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

Under a plea agreement, the homicide charge was amended Tuesday to causing injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. The gun possession charge was dismissed. The boy's admission to the charge is roughly equivalent to a guilty plea in adult court.

Miller said he wanted to maintain a felony-level adjudication for the boy so that he cannot legally possess a gun in the future, while Gonring said it was important to him that the adjudication not be for a homicide charge. This is the boy's first contact with the juvenile court system.

A delinquency petition states that the boy told police that after finding the gun near a sofa in the apartment of his mother's apartment in Fitchburg, he removed the ammunition from the gun's magazine and put the magazine back into the gun, but did not check the gun's chamber.

The boy said he was raising the gun in the direction of his sister to set it on the kitchen table when it misfired.

Crawford set another hearing in about a month to check on the boy's progress. At that point, she said, she again would consider sending him to Rawhide if he is not following the rules she set for him. They include, among other things, attendance at school, no alcohol or drugs and no weapons. She is also requiring him to continue therapy and to participate in at least one "pro-social activity."

Crawford said she also would consider at some point placing the boy in a wilderness program, which she said might be of some benefit to him.

Miller, acknowledging that a case involving a death is a rare instance in juvenile court, argued that the boy should be placed at Rawhide because he has had little structure at his mother's home, including access to a "ghost gun" -- an untraceable weapon assembled from components.

"When I first read the reports on this (incident) I was angry this was allowed to happen," Miller said, "that (the boy) was in a home with access to a ghost gun."

He said the boy and his brother had been seen posing with the gun, and that a day earlier, the boy had posed for a picture with it pointed at his sister, which was posted on social media.

The boy and his brother, Miller said, "used it as a toy."

Gonring countered that under state law, the juvenile justice system is not a punishment-based system, but a "how-do-we-help" system, to help kids who have made "horrible choices."

Sending the boy somewhere to adults he doesn't know and trust, with other troubled kids, won't accomplish anything, Gonring argued.

"It's ridiculous to say his needs will be met there," Gonring said.

