Boy, 9, escapes serious injury when ATV rolls, pins him, Vernon County authorities say

A 9-year-old rural Genoa boy escaped serious injury when an ATV rolled and pinned him on Wednesday morning, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 6:50 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting an ATV rollover on Highway 35, north of Genoa in the town of Bergen, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

A 9-year-old boy was traveling north on Highway 35 for a short distance to a neighbor’s home to do chores, when he lost control of his Suzuki ATV as he turned into a driveway. The ATV rolled onto its side, pinning the legs of the boy, who was wearing a helmet, Spears said.

Bystanders were able to quickly free the boy, who was taken to Gundersen Health System of La Crosse, where was treated and released, Spears said.

