Boy, 7, suffers apparent broken arm in fall from third-story of Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 7-year-old boy suffered an apparent broken arm in a fall through a third-story window of a Far East Side hotel on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The boy was playing inside the room at the GrandStay Hotel and Suites, 5317 High Crossing Blvd., when he apparently leaned hard into a window screen, causing it to detach and then fell to the grass below, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The boy told an officer he wanted to know if it was all real and asked to be placed in the officer's squad car and go to sleep, DeSpain said.

He said he hurt “all over” and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, including what appeared to be a broken arm, DeSpain said.

