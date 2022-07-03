 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy, 3, dies in accidental shooting after finding gun at Milwaukee home, authorities say

MILWAUKEE — A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy died after finding a gun and accidentally shooting himself, police reported.

Officers were called at 4:40 a.m. Friday to a home and found Akai W. Stilo with wounds. He died later at a hospital.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police, in a news release, urged gun owners to keep their weapons locked and out of the reach of children. Those who need gunlocks are urged to contact the police district in their area to see if free locks are available.

