Boy, 17, arrested after showing gun to another juvenile at Janesville YMCA, police say

A 17-year-old Janesville boy was arrested after showing a gun to another juvenile at the YMCA of Northern Rock County on Tuesday night, Janesville police reported.

At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were sent to investigate a report that the teen had showed the gun to another juvenile at the YMCA at 221 Dodge St. in Janesville, Sgt. Rob Perkins said in a statement.

Officers found a gun in the 17-year-old’s backpack and he was taken into custody without incident, Perkins said.

The teen faces tentative charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, and disorderly conduct, Perkins said.

