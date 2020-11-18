Boy, 16, accidentally shoots himself in head in movie theater parking lot, Sun Prairie police say

A 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head in a movie theater parking lot early Wednesday morning, Sun Prairie police reported.

At about 3:40 a.m., Sun Prairie police received a report of a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot of the Palace Cinema Movie Theater, 2830 Hoepker Road in Sun Prairie, Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in an incident report.

Investigators determined that the teen accidently shot himself. He was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive, Konopacki said.

A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy also were at the scene, Konopacki said.

The gun has been recovered and secured by police, Konopacki said, calling it “a very active investigation,” with more information to be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie police non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

