Boy, 15, charged in juvenile court with sister's shooting death, released from custody

The boy's sister, Carolanah Schenk, who was a sixth-grader student at Oregon's Forest Edge Elementary School, died at a hospital after the shooting.

Assistant District Attorney John Rome said the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 5100 block of Curry Court in Fitchburg, happened after the boy believed he had emptied a gun of its ammunition. But a bullet was still in the chamber when the gun went off. The gun, Rome said, was a "ghost gun," a gun with no serial number made largely from 3D-printed polymer parts.

He did not indicate who made the gun or where it came from. A delinquency petition filed in the case was not immediately available.

Rome said the gun was being stored near a couch in the living room. The boy told police, Rome said, that he had removed the gun's magazine and was putting the gun down on a table when it went off and struck his sister.

Rome said the boy moved his sister to the sofa and then hid the gun, which was later found by police outside in some bushes. Other people were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, he said.

Police searched the apartment and noticed there were "many weapons stored haphazardly around the house," Rome said. "Some of the guns were secured, some were not."