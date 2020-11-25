Boy, 15, arrested for stabbing man, 44, on North Side, Madison police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for stabbing a 44-year-old man Tuesday afternoon on the North Side, Madison police reported.
The stabbing happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. inside an apartment in the 1700 block of Northport Drive where both the boy and man live, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a report, adding that the boy and man are not related.
The man suffered several non-life-threatening wounds in the stabbing that came during a dispute between the two, DeSpain said.
The boy was arrested on a tentative charge of second-degree reckless endangerment, DeSpain said.
