Boy, 15, arrested 2 days after fleeing Far West Side burglary in stolen vehicle, Madison police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, two days after fleeing the scene of a Far West Side burglary with others in a stolen vehicle, Madison police reported.

The teen, who was listed as a runaway, was identified as the suspect in the Colony Drive burglary using home surveillance video, and arrested Thursday about 11:45 a.m. inside a Tree Lane apartment that was not his address, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The teen was taken to Dane County’s juvenile jail on tentative charges that include burglary, theft, and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. He is a person of interest in a number of recent property crime cases in the Madison area, DeSpain said.

The burglary was reported about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday by a Colony Drive homeowner who found a young burglar inside her open garage and yelled, scaring the teen off, DeSpain said.

The teen got into a blue 2014 Dodge Dart that was stolen Tuesday on West Badger Road. The Dart and a stolen black Audi A4 – occupied by other teens – both sped from the neighborhood, with one witness estimating speeds of "100 miles per hour," DeSpain said.