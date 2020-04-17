Boy, 15, arrested 2 days after fleeing Far West Side burglary in stolen vehicle, Madison police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, two days after fleeing the scene of a Far West Side burglary with others in a stolen vehicle, Madison police reported.
The teen, who was listed as a runaway, was identified as the suspect in the Colony Drive burglary using home surveillance video, and arrested Thursday about 11:45 a.m. inside a Tree Lane apartment that was not his address, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The teen was taken to Dane County’s juvenile jail on tentative charges that include burglary, theft, and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. He is a person of interest in a number of recent property crime cases in the Madison area, DeSpain said.
The burglary was reported about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday by a Colony Drive homeowner who found a young burglar inside her open garage and yelled, scaring the teen off, DeSpain said.
The teen got into a blue 2014 Dodge Dart that was stolen Tuesday on West Badger Road. The Dart and a stolen black Audi A4 – occupied by other teens – both sped from the neighborhood, with one witness estimating speeds of "100 miles per hour," DeSpain said.
Neighborhood residents told police one stolen car had been driven on a lawn, and that the teens also seemed connected to a Jeep that was found unoccupied and parked on nearby Acadia Court. The Jeep was listed as stolen from Applewood Drive by the Dane County Sheriff's Officer, DeSpain said.
Just prior to the Colony Drive call, residents of Meadow Mist Road had reported teenagers in the area checking car door handles, with some traveling in a blue Dodge Dart, DeSpain said.
A woman called in the same car as it raced down Tree Lane just after the Meadow Mist Road called headed in the direction of Colony Drive, DeSpain said.
In a separate report about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, young car thieves who were joyriding in a stolen 2019 Honda CRV abandoned it with significant damage, still in drive and running after ramming it into a parked minivan on Park Edge Drive, DeSpain said.
A witness saw four young men, all wearing hoods, fleeing on foot, with one limping badly, DeSpain said.
The CRV was stolen after being left unlocked, with keys inside, outside a Watts Road apartment building on March 24, DeSpain said.
