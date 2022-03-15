Boy, 14, cited for OWI after 5 injured in 2-vehicle crash on East Side, authorities say

A 14-year-old boy was cited for OWI and driving without a valid license after a crash on the East Side Monday night that sent five people to hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, authorities reported.

One of the two vehicles was believed to be traveling at high speed when the crash happened about 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Sixth Street, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

A vehicle that had been occupied by four people was found resting against a retaining wall in a residential front yard. Two people got out of the vehicle, but two others were trapped in the backseat and had to be extricated by firefighters, Schuster said.

The second vehicle, a small SUV that was occupied by one person, was found near the first with front-end and side damage, Schuster said.

Ambulances took two people to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, two teenagers to American Family Children’s Hospital, and one person to University Hospital, Schuster said.

A 21-year-old woman who was driving the SUV said the other driver ran a stop sign and T-boned her vehicle, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The 14-year-old admitted to driving the other vehicle, which was full of open intoxicants and had a 16-year-old boy riding in the front passenger seat and two women, 27 and 38, in the back seat, Fryer said.

The car belonged to the 38-year-old woman, and the women and teens live in the same apartment complex, Fryer said.

The teens ultimately were released to their mothers, Fryer said.

