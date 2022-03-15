Boy, 14, cited for OWI after 5 injured in 2-vehicle crash on East Side, authorities say

A 14-year-old boy was cited for OWI and driving without a valid license after a crash on the East Side Monday night that sent five people to hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, authorities reported.
One of the two vehicles was believed to be traveling at high speed when the crash happened about 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Sixth Street, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
A vehicle that had been occupied by four people was found resting against a retaining wall in a residential front yard. Two people got out of the vehicle, but two others were trapped in the backseat and had to be extricated by firefighters, Schuster said.
The second vehicle, a small SUV that was occupied by one person, was found near the first with front-end and side damage, Schuster said.
Ambulances took two people to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, two teenagers to American Family Children’s Hospital, and one person to University Hospital, Schuster said.
People are also reading…
A 21-year-old woman who was driving the SUV said the other driver ran a stop sign and T-boned her vehicle, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The 14-year-old admitted to driving the other vehicle, which was full of open intoxicants and had a 16-year-old boy riding in the front passenger seat and two women, 27 and 38, in the back seat, Fryer said.
The car belonged to the 38-year-old woman, and the women and teens live in the same apartment complex, Fryer said.
The teens ultimately were released to their mothers, Fryer said.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.