Boy, 14, arrested for OWI after 5 injured in 2-vehicle crash on East Side, authorities say

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on tentative charges of OWI and driving without a valid license after a crash on the East Side Monday night that sent five people to hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, authorities reported.

One of the two vehicles was believed to be traveling at high speed when the crash happened about 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Sixth Street, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

A vehicle that had been occupied by four people was found resting against a retaining wall in a residential front yard. Two people got out of the vehicle, but two others were trapped in the backseat and had to be extricated by firefighters, Schuster said.

The second vehicle, a small SUV that was occupied by one person, was found near the first with front-end and side damage, Schuster said.

Ambulances took two people to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, two teenagers to American Family Children’s Hospital, and one person to University Hospital, Schuster said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes’ daily blog reported the crash at the same time as the Fire Department report and the arrest of the boy, and police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer confirmed to the State Journal that they were the same incident.

Police were working on a statement with more details, Fryer said.

This story will be updated.

