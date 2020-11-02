Boy, 13, arrested for armed robbery of $1 after threatening man with rock, Madison police say

A 13-year-old Madison boy was arrested for armed robbery after threatening a 35-year-old man with a large rock while the man was walking Sunday morning on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.
The boy also is accused of throwing rocks at the man and striking him once in the arm in the incident about 10:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of MacArthur Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The man said the teen wanted his money and he gave him all he had, which was $1, DeSpain said.
Area residents saw the crime and intervened while police were called, and the teen was located and taken to Dane County’s juvenile jail, DeSpain said.
